CHP: 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have died following a car crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Avenue 368 and Road 52 after it was reported that three vehicles had just been involved in a crash.

The CHP says witnesses reported seeing a man in a Toyota Camry speeding eastbound on Avenue 368 before he veered left into the opposite lane of traffic, slamming head-on into an oncoming minivan.

An SUV driving behind the minivan tried to avoid the crash by swerving out of the way, but it was also hit by the Camry.

Officers say the driver of the Camry, and two men inside of the minivan were killed in the crash.

A woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of the van was rushed to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.

The driver and passengers of the SUV all received minor injuries in the collision.

Officers say they believe the driver of the Camry was driving under the influence and reported finding a beer can next to his hand.

All three men killed in the crash have not yet been identified by authorities.