FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash near Coalinga on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of State Route 33 and Sutter Avenue after it was reported that a van and another vehicle had crashed head-on into each other.

Following the crash, officials say one of the vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Officers have confirmed that three people were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released by authorities at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.