FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash in Fresno County near Kerman on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officials say they responded to a head-on traffic collision in the area of Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue around 9:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned there were two vehicles involved. CHP says a silver car was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 and a black pickup truck was traveling westbound. For unknown reasons, the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of travel. Three individuals were transported with major injuries, one of them was transported by air.

CHP says The driver of the pickup reported minor injuries and refused transportation.

As of now, CHP says drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.