KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are hospitalized, two of them with major injuries, following a three-vehicle crash in Kings County, the California Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

CHP says they answered to a three-vehicle crash around 4:15 p.m.

According to CHP, a Chevy was driving on Highway 43 approaching 5 1/2 Avenue with no stop while an unknown vehicle was at the stop at 5 1/2 Avenue waiting for the Chevy to pass before continuing into the street.

At the same time, officers say a Honda coming in the opposite direction on 5 1/2 Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with the Chevy, and at some point, one of the vehicles that collided hit the unknown vehicle that was waiting at the stop sign.

CHP says two people from the Chevy had major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. One person from the Honda had moderate injuries and was also transported.

Officers say no injuries were reported to the vehicle waiting at the stop sign.

This is an ongoing investigation.