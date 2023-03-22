FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three out of four occupants were able to rescue themselves from a car that drove into a canal Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says just after 6:00 p.m., they responded to Madsen and Herndon avenues where they found three victims who had self-extricated themselves from a car in the canal. They were all transported to a local hospital.

From what they gathered, investigators say a car with four male occupants about 17 to 19 years old was traveling southbound on Madsen Avenue when they attempted to make a right turn on Herndon Avenue.

Due to wet roads and the speed at which the car was going, authorities say they failed to make the turn, continued forwards, veered onto the dirt shoulder, and into the nearby canal.

Thankfully three of the people in the car were able to make it out themselves, however, CHP says water rescue teams along with Fresno Fire and Fresno County Sheriff’s are helping to search for the missing victim.

Officials say the run-off from higher elevations combined with the fast-moving water provides a challenge to water rescue teams as the car was washed a few hundred yards from where it initially crashed.