CHP: 2 severely injured after elderly man drives onto wrong side of I-5

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman are severely injured following a crash on I-5 Thursday which CHP says was caused by an elderly driver who drifted onto the wrong side of the road in a car – hitting two motorcycles.

Officers say the crash, which took place immediately before Shields exit, was caused when a driver in his 90s went onto the wrong side of the road and hit the two victims – who were both riding separate motorcycles. One of the motorcycles and the car subsequently caught fire following the crash.

CHP adds that the man and woman motorcyclists were airlifted to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The elderly driver suffered minor injuries.