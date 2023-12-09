FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the holiday season of travel, the Fresno California Highway Patrol reminds the public how two seconds can help save a life and prevent serious injury.

In a recent collision within Fresno County, CHP says a violent crash occurred that seriously injured people who were not wearing seatbelts.

Officers say a person was ejected outside a box truck and was found to have been sitting on top of a fastened seatbelt. They sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

In the other involved vehicle, officials state a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was violently thrown around their pickup truck as a result of the impact. They also sustained serious injuries.

With this incident, CHP wants to remind the public to not put themselves at risk adding, “it only takes two seconds to buckle up.”

In doing so officers say those two seconds could help save a life and prevent serious injuries.