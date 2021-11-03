CHP: 2 people killed after semi-truck rolls over onto vehicle in Madera

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have died after a semi-truck rolled over onto a vehicle in Madera on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Avenue 7 and Road 31 after it was reported that a semi-truck had been involved in a car crash.

Officers say a big rig pulling two trailers full of pomegranates was driving eastbound when it veered off the shoulder of the roadway.

After drifting onto the shoulder, authorities say the big rig rolled over onto a passing SUV occupied by two people.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the SUV were killed in the crash, and the truck driver received minor injuries.

No other details have been provided by authorities about the crash at this time.

