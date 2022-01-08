CHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-vehicle car crash has left two motorcyclists dead Saturday night in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 54-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Clovis, were killed in the crash.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Auberry Road, just southwest of the Fresno Rifle & Pistol Club, for a report of a car crash involving two motorcycles.

When officers arrived, they found one motorcyclist who had been run over by an SUV, and another on the shoulder of the roadway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, officers say they learned the motorcyclists had been riding in the opposite lane of traffic as they were trying to pass multiple vehicles on the two-lane road.

While passing the vehicles, officials say one of the motorcyclists slammed head-on into an oncoming SUV and was run over.

Officials say a driver in a vehicle behind the SUV saw the crash happen and swerved to the left to avoid the wreckage, but ended up hitting a pick-up truck.

The second motorcyclist tried to change directions to avoid being struck, but officials say he also hit the truck.

Officers say while the motorcyclists were legally passing on a dashed line, it was a dangerous area to try and get around traffic due to the difficulty of seeing oncoming vehicles on the curvy road.

Authorities have not yet identified the men killed in the crash, but say they were both wearing helmets.