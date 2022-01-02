CHP: 2 men killed in separate crashes on New Year’s Day in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Clovis men have died in separate vehicle crashes in Fresno County on Saturday, according to Fresno CHP officials.

Just before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to calls of a solo vehicle traffic collision near Auberry Road west of Summit Mountain Road.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Clovis was driving a motorcycle westbound on Auberry Road at an unknown speed when he crossed into the eastbound lane while trying to “negotiate” a slight right-hand curve.

According to officials, the man ended up on the dirt shoulder of the road and collided with a metal roadway marker and metal guardrail.

Officers say the man was then ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on scene.

CHP officials say the second crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Highway 168, east of Auberry Road.

Officers responded to the scene and say a 21-year-old man from Clovis was driving westbound on Highway 168 in a Toyota MR2 when the collision occurred.

According to authorities, the driver of the MR2 lost control of the vehicle after navigating a crest in the roadway.

Officials say the MR2 then spun out and entered the eastbound lane, crashing into a pickup truck that was traveling in that direction.

According to CHP officers, the driver of the MR2 was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the driver of the pickup claimed they had no injuries from the collision.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in either crash and that both incidents are currently under investigation.