CHP: 2 killed in Madera County head-on crash

MADERA, California (KSEE) – Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Madera County on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Avenue 15, east of Road 37. Two vehicles were travelling eastbound and one westbound when the one travelling westbound moved into the opposite lane – colliding with the rear of one of the vehicles travelling east and head-on with the other.

All three vehicles involved had only drivers in them. The drivers of the two vehicles that crashed head-on were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the three drivers involved are yet to be officially released. Investigators continue to establish why the crash took place but say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.