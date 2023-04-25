FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a traffic collision that occurred in eastern Fresno County near Alta and Frankwood Avenue near Highway 180, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say.

According to CHP at around 11:20 a.m. they received a call reporting a head-on crash between two vehicles.

Officers say that a Jeep Liberty was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 180. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the double yellow lines directly in the path of a Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected from not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. In the Jeep there was another passenger who sustained very critical injuries, she was airlifted to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy pickup truck was taken to the hospital after suffering moderate injuries to his lower extremities. He was traveling with a 16-year-old and a 4-year-old who did not sustain any injuries because they were wearing their seat belts and car seat, according to CHP officials.