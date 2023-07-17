California Highway Patrol Cruiser on Side of a Desert Highway. United States of America. Police Theme.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman were killed in a car crash outside Porterville on Saturday after colliding with a truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash in the area of Road 256 and Avenue 196.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 28-year-old male of San Pablo, was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Road 256, approaching Avenue 196.

At the same time, a 1989 Ford F-250, with a stock trailer in tow, was eastbound on Avenue 196, approaching Road 256.

For an unknown reason, officers say the driver of the Nissan failed to stop at a stop sign.

The front of the Nissan struck the right side of the Ford, as both vehicles entered the intersection.

Officers say the 38-year-old female, of Corcoran and passenger of the Nissan, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and passenger of the truck both sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Officers say it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

For any additional information, contact the Porterville Area Public Information Officer at 559-784-7444.