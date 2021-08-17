CHP: 2 killed, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night west of Kerman.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Highway 180 and James Road, after it was reported that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they say they found Manuel Landaverde, 21, and Jorge Mira, 33, both of Kerman dead at the scene.

Authorities say Mira drifted into another lane before crossing back into the opposing lane and colliding with another vehicle. A third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and overturned in the process, investigators say.

CHP investigators say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Mira.

A 61-year old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 16-year-old male, and a baby also received moderate to major injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates all occupants were wearing seat belts, according to investigators.