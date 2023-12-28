FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One juvenile is dead and one juvenile is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Atwater, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On Thursday at around 4:50 a.m. CHP received a report of a traffic crash involving a single vehicle on southbound Highway 99, south of the Atwater Merced Expressway near Atwater.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, CHP officers say they determined it was a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash with one person dead.

Officers determined that a juvenile male driver and a juvenile passenger were traveling southbound on Highway 99, south of the Atwater Merced Expressway in a 2010 Dodge Charger at an unknown speed. CHP says the Dodge left the roadway and traveled onto the west shoulder where it overturned.

The driver died due to his injuries at the crash scene, according to CHP. The passenger was transported to a local hospital in Modesto.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.