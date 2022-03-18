FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in a rural area of Fresno County on Friday, according to the CHP.

Officers say the incident took place around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Jensen and Marks avenues, west of Fresno.

According to the CHP, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling faster than the speed limit going north on Marks Avenue when it ran a stop sign and broadsided a passing GMC Yukon on Jensen Avenue.

Both drivers sustained major injuries and were transported to the hospital. Only one person was in each vehicle at the time of the collision.

Investigators add that the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Both vehicles involved are described as a total loss.