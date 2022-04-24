FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hospitalized following a car crash in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Clayton and Chestnut avenues after it was reported that two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the cab of a pick-up truck overturned in the front yard of a nearby home, and an SUV stuck on top of a gate and chain-link fence.

Photo by @JRMedia559

Photo by @JRMedia559

Photo by @JRMedia559

On the front lawn, officers also found the bed of the truck that had been ripped off due to the impact of the crash.

Two people were left pinned inside of their vehicles following the crash had to be extricated by firefighters at the scene. Both patients were rushed to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.