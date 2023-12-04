PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are hospitalized following a head-on collision in Porterville, the California Highway Patrol said.

On Dec. 1 around 11 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a crash on Highway 65 north of Highway 190. Officers from the CHP Porterville area say they responded to the scene and investigated the crash.

CHP says preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling the wrong way, northbound on southbound Highway 65, north of Highway 190 while a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on Highway 65 north of Highway 190, in the first lane, at approximately 65 miles per hour approaching the Honda.

CHP says the driver of the Dodge lost control and was not able to avoid the other vehicle. The Honda and Dodge crashed head-on within a lane of southbound Highway 65. The driver of the Dodge sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to CHP, the driver of the Honda sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.