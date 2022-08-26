FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two motorcyclists are dead after two separate incidents in Fresno County on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say that on Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue around 2:00 p.m. a motorcycle rider was approaching slower-moving traffic southbound on Highway 41. The motorcyclist started to pass in the center lane at a high-speed rate. The driver did not see the beginning of the center concrete wall and struck it as he tried to pass traffic and was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CHP, the second crash happened approximately 30 minutes after the first crash. At Mount Whitney and Elm Avenue, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed passing slow traffic due to the detour from the first fatal collision. As the driver tried to pass traffic, he was unable to avoid a pickup truck directly in front of him that had stopped. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the trailer and was ejected onto the road inflicting fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHP says both motorcyclists were adult males. No alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in these in these collisions. Investigators add that it appears speed and impatience were factors.