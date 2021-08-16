CHP: 2 killed in suspected DUI crash on Fresno County highway

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday evening in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 180 and James Road, west of Kerman, after it was reported that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a van, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say a man driving an SUV was also killed in the crash.

While investigating the crash, officers reportedly learned the SUV was heading westbound on the 180 when it suddenly drifted off the roadway.

Officers say the driver veered back onto the road before crossing over into the opposite lane of traffic, slamming head-on into the van.

A 60-year-old man driving a truck in the eastbound lane saw the crash happen and tried to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit.

The CHP says the truck overturned, leaving the driver with moderate injuries.

A 24-year-old woman, a 16-year-old, and a baby in the van also received moderate to major injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say it is suspected that the SUV driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.