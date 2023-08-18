FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are dead after their motorcycles collided with each other Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On August 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m., CHP received a call of an injury collision on Mt. Whitney Avenue west of Garfield Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 38-year-old male of Riverdale, CA, was riding a motorcycle in an unknown direction on Mt. Whitney Avenue west of Garfield Avenue.

At the same time, a 43-year-old male was riding a Yamaha motorcycle in the opposite direction of the first motorcycle on Mt. Whitney Avenue.

For reasons yet to be determined, officers say both motorcycles collided into each other on the roadway. Both riders were ejected from their motorcycles and sustained critical injuries.

Officers say both riders later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet and it appears the motorcycles were equipped with poor or no lighting during darkness, officials say.

According to investigators, it appears the two riders knew each other and were frequent to ride together and the use of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

There was no evidence to support any other automobile involvement and the investigation is ongoing.