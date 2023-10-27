MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two females are dead following a traffic collision after allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say they received a call regarding a traffic collision around 8:05 p.m. on Highway 99.

Upon arrival, they learned a woman in her late teens was driving an older model Toyota Camry northbound of the lanes of Highway 99, north of Highway 152 at a high rate of speed with four other female passengers.

Officers say the driver approached a curve in the roadway, traveled onto the east shoulder of the embankment, and hit a light pole. The vehicle then flipped.

As a result of the crash, CHP says the driver and one of the passengers sustained fatal injuries. Two other occupants sustained minor injuries and the fifth sustained major injuries.

Officers say it does not appear anyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt. They suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.