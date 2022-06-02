LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a fiery crash near Los Banos after an alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers say around 4:30 p.m. Jesus Garcia was driving on Highway 33 near Cypress Road lost control and hit a power pole breaking the pole and blocking the northbound lane of Highway 33.

CHP says the vehicle came to rest in a ditch where the vehicle started to catch fire. Garcia was able to exit the vehicle, however, his two unidentified passengers could not get out of the vehicle as it became fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say both passengers died at the scene. Garcia was arrested for DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter.