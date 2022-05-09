MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a car crash outside Oakhurst that caused the car they were in to collide with a tree and eject them out of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Sunday around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Road 426 and Road 427 (School Road).

Investigators say they determined a car had been driving east on Road 426 at an undetermined speed. The car made an unsafe lane change and struck another vehicle.

Officers say the driver attempting the lane change lost control and drove off the roadway until colliding with a tree. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from their vehicle. CHP officials say they believe at least one of the occupants was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The two people who were ejected were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle that attempted the lane change died about two hours after the incident, and the passenger sustained major injuries, according to the CHP.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved only had minor injuries and refused medical transport according to officers. Investigators say they do not know if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the incident at this time.