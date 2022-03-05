FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mt. Whitney and Cedar avenues for a report of a crash involving a Lexus and a Honda.

When officers arrived, they found both cars had crashed through a chain-link fence and into a dirt lot near the intersection.

Officials say a 14-year-old girl in the passenger seat of the Honda was killed due to the impact of the crash. The driver of the car received major injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger and the driver of the Lexus were both rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned the Lexus had run a stop sign and ended up in the path of the oncoming Honda in the intersection.

Officers say neither driver was able to serve out of the way in time and the Honda slammed into the passenger side of the Lexus.

The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to roll over several times before both cars came to a rest in the dirt lot.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The identity of the girl who was killed in the crash has not been released by authorities at this time.

Officials say everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.