CHP: 11-year-old boy kidnapped in Modesto, Amber Alert issued for multiple California counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol is searching for a 11-year-old boy who was abducted Saturday night in Modesto.
CHP officials have issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Adler Lara who was abducted at 9:05 p.m. by 38-year-old Walter Lara.
Adler Lara is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Walter Lara is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Walter Lara was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. CHP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Walter Lara was last seen driving a 2006 silver BMW 330i with California license plate no. 8PWD288. CHP says the vehicle has damage on its rear end.
The alert has been issued for the following California counties:
- Fresno
- Imperial
- Kern
- Kings
- Los Angeles
- Madera
- Merced
- Orange
- Riverside
- San Bernardino
- San Diego
- Stanislaus
- Tulare
If Adler Lara or Walter Lara are seen, contact 911.