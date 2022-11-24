KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl was killed in a crash into a Kings County canal after the driver of the vehicle she was in failed to overtake a semi-truck, according to the CHP.

The crash was first reported around 3:40 p.m. on Highway 41 at Quebec Avenue. Officers say a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman attempted to overtake a semi-truck in front of her but was not able to get around it in time. To avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, she swerved to the right and into the canal that ran parallel to Highway 41.

According to the CHP, the canal was full of water at the time of the crash and the vehicle quickly became submerged. A witness stopped and rescued the driver from the vehicle but the other two occupants – a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man – were later pronounced dead.

The driver remains in critical condition in the hospital. The names of the other two people inside the vehicle have not been officially released.