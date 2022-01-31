CHP: 1 woman dead in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a crash in Fresno County on Monday, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Clovis and Manning avenues.

Officers say a minivan pulled out of a grape vineyard onto Manning Avenue when it was broadsided by a sedan. The woman killed was driving the minivan. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The woman driving the minivan was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The condition of the sedan driver has not been released.

Neither the victim nor the driver of the sedan has been officially identified.