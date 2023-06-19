FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle outside Fresno late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On June 17, at approximately 11:40 p.m., CHP says they received calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Highway 180 west of Bishop Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicated a driver from Kerman was driving westbound on Highway 180, west of Bishop Avenue when a 39-year-old adult male pedestrian walked into the westbound lane of Highway 180, directly in the path of the vehicle.

Officers say the driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian who was struck and propelled onto the westbound lane. A second vehicle traveling was unable to react and the pedestrian was struck a second time.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been officially released.

Officers say alcohol is suspected to be a factor on the part of the pedestrian and the investigation is ongoing.