PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after colliding with a truck outside of Porterville Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On May 19, at approximately 3:57 p.m. CHP says they received calls of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Avenue 184 and Road 208.

Officers say a preliminary investigation indicates a 41-year-old male was driving his gray 2002 Ford F150 pickup westbound on Avenue 184, east of Road 208, traveling at an undetermined speed, and was approaching a stop sign.

65-year-old Michael Betzinger, of Visalia, was driving a white 2019 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on Road 208, south of Avenue 184, and was traveling between 55 and 60 mph.

Officers say for unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford failed to stop for the posted stop sign on westbound Avenue 184 at Road 208. The Ford entered the intersection and crashed into the Ram.

As a result of this crash, officers say both vehicles sustained major damage and both parties were transported by ground ambulance to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at Sierra View Medical Center.

It is unknown if any alcohol/drugs may have been a contributing factor in this crash and this crash remains under investigation, according to CHP.