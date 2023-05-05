HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead following a traffic collision near Hanford Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday, May 5, right before 1:00 p.m., CHP says they responded to a call of a traffic collision in the area of Highway 43 just north of Grangeville Boulevard.

During the course of the investigation, officials say it was determined that a 25-year-old Fresno man was driving a 2014 Nissan northbound on Highway 43, north of Grangeville Boulevard, at an unknown speed.

A Corcoran man was driving a 2012 Peterbilt southbound on Highway 43, north of Grangeville Boulevard at about 50 miles per hour. A Laton man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet southbound behind the 2012 Peterbilt. As the 2014 Nissan and the 2012 Peterbilt converged, officials say the Fresno man allowed his 2014 Nissan to veer to the right onto the dirt shoulder then corrected the vehicle to the left.

Authorities say the 2014 Nissan crossed from the northbound lane and into the southbound lane causing the 2014 Nissan to sideswipe the 2012 Peterbilt. The 2014 Nissan continued northbound on Highway 43 within the southbound lane and turned in a clockwise motion directly into the path of the 2013 Chevrolet. As a result of the crash, all three vehicles came to rest on their wheels.

CHP says the Fresno man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are considered a factor in this crash at this time.