MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist from France sustained major injuries after crashing in Mariposa Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, a man with a rented 2023, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on State Route 140, east of Buffalo Gulch Road. At the time, he was going down a steep winding section of the road when he caused his motorcycle to cross to the left of the double yellow lines and into the westbound traffic lane.

Officers say a Ford pickup truck, which was driving west on State Route 140, saw the motorcyclist on the wrong side of the road but was not able to avoid the motorcyclist and collided.

CHP says the motorcyclist was ejected in the course of the collision and received major injuries. He was eventually transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.