FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was thrown from his truck during a rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Marks and Dinuba avenues in Fresno County for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a truck on its roof against a fence and the driver in the front yard of a nearby home.

Officials say the 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the man had been driving down Marks Avenue when he made a left turn and rolled his truck over for an unknown reason.

The man was ejected from the truck during the crash and landed in the yard where officers later found him.

Investigators said they are unsure if the man was wearing his seatbelt leading up to the crash.

Authorities have not identified the man killed in the crash at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials said they don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.