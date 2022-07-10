COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he lost control of an off-road vehicle and crashed it early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers received a call from a local hospital reporting that a patient had died from his injuries following a crash involving an off-road vehicle near Phelps and Calaveras avenues.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the man had been driving at an unknown speed along the dirt shoulder of Phelps Avenue before he lost control and flipped the vehicle.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where officials say he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the off-road vehicle was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the CHP Coalinga Area office at (559) 935-2093.