FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed in a fiery car crash on a highway Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving two vehicles happened before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 41, near the offramp for Van Ness Avenue. The impact of the crash sent a truck flying over the embankment of the highway, causing it to catch fire.

Officials have confirmed that one person was killed inside the truck that was engulfed in flames.

Smoke from the fire was drifting across the lanes of the highway as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.

The person killed has not been identified, and it is unclear if anyone else was in the truck at the time of the crash. Officers have not said if anyone in the other involved vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown and investigators have not provided details about what happened on the highway leading up to the incident.