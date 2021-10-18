CHP: Man killed after crashing motorcycle on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a highway off-ramp in Fresno on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 168 and the McKinley Avenue off-ramp after it was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 60s, dead in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned the motorcyclist had lost control on the off-ramp for an unknown reason and crashed into a guardrail.

Officers say it appears that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.