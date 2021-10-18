CHP: Man killed after crashing motorcycle on Fresno highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a highway off-ramp in Fresno on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 168 and the McKinley Avenue off-ramp after it was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 60s, dead in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned the motorcyclist had lost control on the off-ramp for an unknown reason and crashed into a guardrail.

Officers say it appears that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com