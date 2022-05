FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died following a car crash in Fresno County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of South and Cherry avenues for a report of a car crash.

Officials have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

No other details about the crash have been released by authorities at this time.