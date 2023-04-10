VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving lost control, crashed, and caught fire in Visalia, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say.

According to CHP, on Sunday at approximately 7:54 p.m. the communications center received a call reporting a crash involving a solo vehicle into a bridge.

Officers say the unidentified man was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, on Road 196 southbound near Avenue 336. The driver failed to maintain his lane position and allowed his vehicle to travel across the northbound lane and crash into a concrete bridge. As a result, officers say the driver sustained fatal injuries.

At this moment CHP officers say it is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.