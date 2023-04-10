HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed and four other people were injured as a result of a crash that occurred on northbound Highway 41, south of Nevada Avenue, officers with the CHP say.

CHP officials say the crash was first reported on Sunday, at approximately 7:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 41, south of Nevada Avenue.

Officers say 18-year-old Ryan Plancarte of Sanger was driving northbound on Highway 41 approaching Nevada Avenue and allowed the car he was driving to continue through a curve and go off the road. The car rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels.

As a result of this crash, an as-yet unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Plancarte and the other three occupants were all transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

CHP officials say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.