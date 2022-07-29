FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a sweeper truck allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash led to downed utility poles and a 7-car accident.

Officials say a van was at a red light on Clovis Avenue near Highway 99 when a sweeper truck rear-ended the vehicle, continuing through a utility pole and bringing down some of the power lines into the roadway.

The driver of the sweeper truck told officers on the scene he lost consciousness and fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the crash, according to officials.

Officials say another driver that witnessed the accident tried to drive around the scene, then drove into the downed wires and pulled down a second utility pole.

This caused additional wires to fall on four other vehicles, ending in total of seven vehicles involved.

The drive of the van was reported to have been injured. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.