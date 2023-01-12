MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision on Wednesday afternoon in Merced County left multiple victims with major injuries and one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Merced Communications Center received a report of a head-on injury traffic crash in the area of SR-165 south of Westside Boulevard. Upon arrival at the scene, CHP officers determined that it was a two-vehicle head-on crash with multiple major injuries.

Officers say that the preliminary investigation determined that a 17-year-old female driver from Los Banos, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord northbound on SR-165, south of Westside Boulevard at an unknown rate of speed. A 44-year-old female driver also from Los Banos was driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber southbound on SR-165 south of Westside Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Honda lost control and allowed her vehicle to crossover onto the southbound lane of SR-165 and directly into the path of the Dodge. Both vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of SR-165.

According to CHP, the force of the initial impact caused the Dodge to overturn. Due to the crash, both driver and a rear passenger of the Honda sustained major injuries. The front passenger of the Honda sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Officers say the driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for major injuries to her legs. The driver of the Dodge was transported by air-med to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto. She was later pronounced deceased by medical staff at the hospital due to her injuries sustained at the crash. The rear passenger of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Doctor’s Medical Center for major injuries to his head and upper body.

CHP says that it was raining and the roadways were wet at the time of the incident. There is no indication that alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this crash. The incident is still under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to please slow down and increase following distance during inclement weather.