LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Los Banos on Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers say around 11:44 p.m., the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received multiple calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at Henry Miller Avenue, east of Cherokee Road.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found paramedics trying to help two drivers who were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers, identified as a 36-year-old man from Cantua Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that a semi-truck with two trailers loaded with tomatoes was driving at 55 miles per hour eastbound on Henry Miller Avenue near Cherokee Road.

At the same time, the 36-year-old man was driving a semi-truck with two empty tomato trailers westbound of Henry Miller Avenue, east of Cherokee Road, at an unknown speed.

Investigators say the right tires of the first semi-truck drifted onto the south shoulder of Henry Miller Avenue, causing the rear trailer to lose control and veer into the westbound lane.

Officers say the front of the second semi-truck crashed into the semi-truck that had veered into its lane.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

Officials say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.