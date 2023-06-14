FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says an early morning collision left one person dead.

According to CHP, they received a traffic collision call on Wednesday at 6:03 a.m. at the intersection between Sumner and Adams Avenue.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Avalanche was driving eastbound on Sumner Avenue, approaching the intersection of Adams Avenue, and failed to stop as the road ended at Adams Avenue followed by the Jameson bypass canal.

CHP states they continued straight which launched them at approximately 165 ft over the canal, impacting an additional dirt embankment with the front of the vehicle that caused it to burst into flames with the driver inside.

Investigators say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it is unknown if the use of alcohol or another substance was a factor in this collision.