MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a child was sent to the hospital after being ejected off of motorcycles during a collision that took place in Winton Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:50 p.m. they responded to a multi-motorcycle collision on Walnut and Vine Avenues where they found multiple people had been ejected.

Investigators determined Mr. Milward was riding a motorcycle with an 11-year-old passenger westbound on Walnut Avenue, approaching Vine Avenue. A 66-year-old man from Delhi was riding his motorcycle behind Mr. Milward.

Detectives say a man was driving an SUV eastbound on Walnut Avenue west of Vine Avenue and was slowing down to stop at the posted stop sign. Having already completed his stop at the intersection, as Mr. Milward accelerated through the intersection the 66-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop and collided with them at a high rate of speed.

According to CHP, this caused the 66-year-old to be ejected from his motorcycle, pushing Mr. Milward and the girl in a westerly direction. They were then both ejected and slid on the asphalt toward the stopped SUV. The girl and the motorcycle collided with the front of the SUV.

Officials say the child was flown to Valley Children’s with major injuries whereas Mr. Milward, having sustained moderate injuries, refused medical treatment. The 66-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the SUV reported no injuries.

Detectives say all parties were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the collision.