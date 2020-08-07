CHP: 1 dead after two-car crash and fire outside Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a two-car crash and fire just south of Orange Cove Thursday, according to the CHP.

The crash took place around 5:15 p.m. near Manning and Jacobs avenues.

Officers say one person lost their life after the car they were in caught fire. The victim’s identity has not been officially released.

No other information was immediately available.

