CHP: 1 dead after truck pushes sedan into canal in Fresno County

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after the sedan they were driving was struck and pushed into a canal by a large Ford pickup truck in Fresno County on Friday, according to the CHP.

Officers say the crash took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nees and Fairfax in Fresno County.

The Los Banos area officers responded to the scene and determined that a sedan traveling northbound stopped at a stop sign and then pulled out into the path of the truck. The truck struck the passenger side of the sedan and pushed it into an irrigation canal.

Officers say the sedan was partially submerged in the water. The driver sustained fatal injuries. He has not been officially identified.

The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old male sustained no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.