CHP: 1 dead after truck crashes into disabled vehicle on Selma highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed Monday after a truck crashed into a disabled vehicle on a highway in Selma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Floral Avenue.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a disabled vehicle was stopped in the center divider of the highway, causing traffic to move slowly prior to the crash.

Officers say a truck pulling a trailer swerved to avoid the slow-moving traffic and ended up slamming into the disabled vehicle, killing the driver.

It is unknown if the driver of the truck was injured in the collision.

No other details about the crash have been provided by authorities at this time.

