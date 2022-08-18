FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed following a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno on Thursday, according to the CHP.

The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue.

Officers say two 31-year-olds, a man and woman, were in a car that had stopped for an approaching van to pass before turning off the road. A 41-year-old driver of an SUV collided into the back of the car and pushed it into the path of the passing van – causing the van to strike the passenger side of the car.

According to the CHP, the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.