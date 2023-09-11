FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Fresno County over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, September 9, at approximately 3:00 a.m., CHP received a call of a crash on Manning Avenue east of McCall Avenue, with medical personnel responding.

It was determined a 24-year-old woman driving a Toyota eastbound on Manning Avenue, east of McCall Avenue when officers say she failed to maintain control of her vehicle as it veered out off of the roadway. The vehicle went across the dirt divider and all westbound lanes of Manning Avenue, before colliding with a guard rail.

The Toyota then rolled multiple times until it came to rest, officers say.

Officials say the driver and solo occupant sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers say it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash, pending toxicology results; the investigation is ongoing.