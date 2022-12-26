MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old died after crashing his vehicle and falling into a canal, officials with the California Highway Patrol Los Banos said.

According to authorities, on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. Merced dispatchers received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota.

When officers and first responders arrive at the scene they say it was determined that a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on SR-33 north of Bass Avenue at an unknown speed when for unknown reasons the driver allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway causing the front of the vehicle to crash into the metal bridge guardrail rolling over the canal ending almost fully submerged in the water, officials say.

Police say the 29-year-old driver was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. CHP officials say drugs or alcohol could have been a factor in the crash, but a toxicology report is being conducted.